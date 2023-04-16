Brock door headlines auction

An original and rare door from one of Peter Brock’s 05 Commodores heads a list of high-end motorsport memorabilia from one of the best private collections ever offered through Lloyds Auctions.

The door is from the car Brock crashed in the Phillip Island round of the Shell Australian Touring Car Championship in 1996 after coming together with Alan Jones’ Pack Leader Falcon at Siberia.

The left hand front door was from HRT 032 and still has some yellow paint on it from Jones’ Ford.

It was part of the private collection of former HSV boss John Crennan and comes with a letter of authenticity signed by Crennan.

Brock, who was killed in a targa event in Western Australia in 2006, won the Bathurst 1000 no less than nine times and is arguably regarded as Australia’s greatest ever touring car driver.

Australian motorsport entrepreneur and Speedcafe founder Brett ‘Crusher’ Murray has put up an extensive part of his private memorabilia collection for sale through Lloyds, including the famous 05 door.

The auction has more than 200 items ranging from original race-worn helmets and suits to racing caps with no reserve. The auction is live until April 30 and has already gained national and international attention.

A minimum of 10 percent of all proceeds from the auction will be donated to Motor Racing Ministries, an organisation close to Murray’s heart and the nominated charity of Speedcafe for many years.

Many of the pieces have been personally autographed by the original driver/rider and can be bid on here.

“This is a rare piece and one that not only Holden enthusiasts but any motorsport fan would love to have as part of their collection,” said Murray.

“There are pieces of memorabilia but this is more than that. This is one-off item that comes from a car driven by a legend of our sport.

“It would look great in any bar, man cave, office or workshop . It’s a one-off and something that will only go up in value as the years go on.”

Lloyds Auctions Chief Operating Officer, Lee Hames, is impressed with the quality of items as part of the collection, most notably, this one-off car door.

“So many of the items are one-off authentic pieces with their own stories and they are producing interest from a wide cross section of fans and collectors,” said Hames.

There are several nominated items where 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the charity.

The Brock door is one of several exclusive and rare pieces of motorsport history being offered in the auction which has gained national and international attention.

The majority of the items have been purchased by Murray from charity auctions or private collections during the last three decades and are linked to many forms of motorsport including Supercars, Formula 1, Indycar and MotoGP.

Other unique items in the auction include:

Alan Jones’ first ever go-kart helmet. Signed unauthenticated by the 1980 Formula 1 World Champion.

A rare Mario Andretti Pinball machine which is in mint condition.

A pair of race-worn boots from Wayne Gardner’s 1986 500cc season.

Signed boots and gloves from the late Dan Wheldon

The 1965 Indianapolis 100mph Club jacket signed by Mario Andretti

A huge original-signed print celebrating the 1977 and 2010 one-two finishes at Bathurst

A collection of original race helmets and suits

The auction will conclude at 2:00pm on Sunday 30 April 2023.

More information can be found at Lloyds Auctions here.