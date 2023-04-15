PHOTOS: WEC Round 2, 6 Hours of Portimão

Images from Practice for Round 2 of the 2023 World Endurance Championship, the 6 Hours of Portimão, at Algarve International Circuit.

Stan Sport is the only play to watch every round of WEC with all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Toyota claimed a stunning one-two victory at the Round 1 in Sebring, Florida, with Ferrari on the third step of the podium despite Antonio Fuoco storming to pole position on the debut of the Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar. The Peugeot and Porsche teams suffered setbacks to allow Toyota the perfect start to the season, but can it continue this weekend?

For coverage details and event guide, visit What to watch on Stan Sport this weekend.