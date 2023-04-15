PHOTOS: McLaren reveals Indy 500 Triple Crown liveries

Arrow McLaren has revealed the three unique ‘Triple Crown’ liveries that its 2023 Indy 500 entries will run in this year’s event.

The commemorative trio will make their first track appearance at the April 20-21 Open Test after being revealed at a Lifestyle Expo ahead of this weekend’s Acura Long Beach Grand Prix, where Tony Kanaan, who’ll drive the #66 McLaren in what will be his last Indy 500 appearance, was emcee.

Kanaan hosted the team’s other three Indy 500 drivers – IndyCar Series leader Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist and Alexander Rossi – as well as McLaren Racing Director Gavin Ward and CEO Zak Brown.

The livery for Kanann’s #66 McLaren, which the team says is inspired by the ‘collective achievement that is the Triple Crown’, is still yet to be revealed.

“I am proud to unveil these iconic commemorative liveries, celebrating McLaren’s historic Triple Crown accomplishment for our 60th anniversary. They look incredible and I cannot wait to see our guys race them on track,” said Brown.

While enthusiasts debate whether there is a genuine motor racing ‘Triple Crown’, McLaren’s pinning the tag to its wins in the Indy 500, the Monaco Grand Prix and the Le Mans 24 Hours.

Former McLaren driver Fernando Alonso has won the Monaco Grand Prix (2006, 2007) and the Le Mans 24 Hours in 2018 and 2019. This made the Spaniard and now Aston Martin Formula 1 driver a potential ‘Triple Crown’ winner when he joined McLaren for the 2017 Indy 500, and subsequent fruitless Indy 500 campaigns since.

Double Formula 1 World Champion Graham Hill, father of 1996 title holder Damon, is the only driver to have won the Triple Crown regardless of the definition used.

For Hill, the Formula 1 World Championship replaces the Monaco Grand Prix as the third leg, however given that he won in Monte Carlo five times and is a twice world champion, whichever you add to his 1966 Indy 500 win and 1972 Le Mans 24 Hours win, the Brit fits a definition of the Triple Crown legend.

This year’s Indy 500 is the 107th running of the event and takes place on Sunday May 28.