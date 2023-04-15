Oliveira has ‘no issue’ with Marquez

RNF Aprilia’s Miguel Oliveira says there is no issue with Marc Marquez after the pair cleared the air following their controversial collision in Portugal.

Marquez wiped out Portuguese Oliveira in the season-opener, taking him out of his home grand prix and leaving him with tendon damage, which caused him to miss Round 2 in Argentina.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez received a double Long Lap penalty as a result of the incident, which was due to be served in Argentina.

However, after Marquez was unable to race in Argentina as a result of a fracture to the first metacarpal in his right hand, FIM MotoGP Stewards said the penalty must be served at the next round he contested.

Honda objected, and the matter was referred to the MotoGP Court of Appeal. On Thursday, Marquez and his Honda team were granted a stay of execution, effectively suspending the penalty until the issue is completely resolved.

Marquez will also miss Round 3 at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas this weekend as he continues his recovery.

Oliveira, who will return to action at COTA, said the incident was now in the past.

“I think me and Marc have cleared everything on Sunday [in Portugal],” he said.

“He came to check on me in the medical centre, he explained what happened; he apologised and that is case closed for me.

“Since then, I haven’t really paid attention. I just hope he comes back soon racing at Jerez and he recovers fully to be here.”

On his comeback this weekend, Oliveira said was hoping for a change in fortune in Texas at a circuit where he has struggled in the past.

“It was a shame for me to have missed the Argentina GP, but I’m really looking forward to start again working with the team and discover the bike again on this track.

“It has not been an easy track for me in the past, so I hope that this year I can start turning things around and start the weekend strong.

“To score points in both the Sprint and the main Race would be really nice and of course important after not being able to do anything the last three opportunities basically. So, overall, I’m very excited.”

Marquez has been replaced this weekend by HRC test rider Stefan Bradl, who teams up with the returning Joan Mir.

Spaniard Mir missed the main race in Argentina after sustaining an ankle injury in a crash in the Sprint at Termas de Rio Hondo two weeks ago.