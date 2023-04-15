Avalon confirmed as new ‘Super Circuit’
By Damion Smy
Saturday 15th April, 2023 - 9:15am
The Victorian Government has confirmed the Avalon Airport Precinct as the site of its new Home of Motorsport.
The Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulis, announced the site earlier today.
As reported by Speedcafe, the site will be given a $1.6m Labor Government grant to help with the design and planning of the venue.
More to come.
