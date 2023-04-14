WRC driver Craig Breen killed

Craig Breen has died in a testing crash in Croatia.

The incident occurred when the 33-year-old Irishman was testing his Hyundai WRC1 with co-driver James Fulton i20 N on Thursday (April 13) ahead of next weekend’s Round 4 of the 2023 FIA World Rally Championship in Croatia.

Co-driver James Fulton, 32 years old, was unharmed in the accident.

Breen has re-joined the Hyundai team, whom he’d left for a single season at the Ford M-Sport team that failed to deliver the results that both Breen and M-Sport chasing.

His return to Hyundai in 2023 had proven positive, with Breen leading February’s Rally Sweden early before a career-best second place finish, a result he’d also achieved five times previously – but did not ever win a WRC round.

It’s the first death on a World Rally Championship event since 2006, and the first death of a driver since Portugal’s Augusto Mendes died 34 years ago.

“Hyundai Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally. Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig’s family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time.”

The WRC added in a statement: “The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen’s passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time.”

FIA President Ben Sulayem said: “On behalf of the FIA, I extend sincere condolences to the family & friends of Craig Breen following his passing during a private testing accident in Croatia. Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones & the Rally community at this difficult time.”