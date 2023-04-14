What to watch on Stan Sport this weekend

IndyCars at Long Beach, WEC in Portugal and motocross in Italy – and in Australia. Stan Sport has you covered for motorsport this weekend.

Round 3 of the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series takes place with the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward leads the standings, with Indy 500 winner Marcus Ericsson next on the points table for Chip Ganassi Racing, ahead of Penske’s Josef Newgarden – who made it back-to-back Texas wins last time out – and also won at Long Beach in 2022.

Former Supercars driver Scott McLaughlin led the series this time last year, but sits eighth in 2023, one spot ahead of 2022 series winner, Australia’s Will Power.

Practice for the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach starts at 1:4m AEST on Sunday April 16, with qualifying at 5:05 AEST on April 16. Final Practice coverage starts at 2:00 Monday April 17, while the race itself starts at 5:45 on Monday April 17 AEST.

The World Endurance Championship (WEC) hits Portugal, with the second round of the 2023 season at the Algarve International Circuit, where Ferrari and Cadillac will be looking to return fire on championship leaders Toyota.

Coverage starts at 20:05 AEST Saturday April 15. Read the Michelin 6 Hours of Portimao Raceguide here.

A remarkable 1000 Miles of Sebring season-opener saw Ferrari score a stunning pole position but end up beating Cadillac to the final step on the podium as a strategy play saw the Toyotas take the lead and score a crushing one-two victory.

The #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing GR010 of Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and Jose Maria Lopez lead the #8 of Brendon Hartley, Sebastien Buemi and Ryo Hirakawa in the Toyota one-two.

Reigning champions Jota won the LMP2 category with the #48 Hertz Team Jota entry shared by Yifei Ye, Will Stevens and David Beckmann overcoming the pole-sitting #23 United Autosports Oreca which ended up sidelined with electrical issues.

In GTE-Am, the #33 Corvette Racing C8.R took honours on the team’s debut within the class. Ben Keating, Nicolas Varrone and Nicky Catsburg dominated a majority of the race, after an early surge for the #85 Iron Dames Porsche was scuppered by damage.

The Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores continues with Round 3 at Albury Wodonga Motocross Track, with coverage from 13:00 AEST on Sunday April 16.

The FIM Motocross World Championship arrives in Trentino this weekend for the fourth round of the 2023 season in Pietramurata on the April 15 and 16.

The MXGP of Trentino attracts a large crowds to the beautiful track of Pietramurata surrounded by the stunning Dolomite Mountain Range.

Coverage of Part 1 begins on Sunday April 16 at 21:00 AEST, with Part 2 screening at 00:00 (midnight) Monday April 17.

Stan Sport will bring all live and ad-free key sessions throughout the weekend.