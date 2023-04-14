Reynolds welcomes second child

Grove Racing driver David Reynolds and Tahan Lew Fatt have welcomed their second child, daughter Ravayah Rae Reynolds, born on April 12. It follows the birth of son Ryu in 2021.

The couple posted the news to Instagram.

Reynolds has had a mixed start to the 2023 Repco Supercars Championship, achieving the first pole position for the Gen3 Mustang in Race 2 at the opening round in Newcastle – finishing third behind race winner Shane van Gisbergen and Walkinshaw Andretti United Mustang driver, Chaz Mostert.

However, Round 2 at Albert Park – where Reynolds stood on the podium in 2022 – didn’t yield such results, Reynolds caught in a first-lap tangle and finishing in a best position of eighth across the weekend’s four Supercars races.

The next round of the Supercars Championship is the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint on April 28-30.