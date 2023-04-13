WATCH: Williams boss debriefs Australian GP

Subscribe to our newsletter
> Multimedia > Favourite Flick
By
Speedcafe.com
Thursday 13th April, 2023 - 2:46pm
After a chaotic Australian Grand Prix weekend, Williams team principal James Vowles answers fans’ questions and offers his verdict on the race in Albert Park.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]
Try our daily email, The best way to get your news first, fast and free!
By submitting above you agree to the Speedcafe.com Privacy Policy.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]