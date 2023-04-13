> News > eSports

Quality field for second Speedcafe eSeries Championship round

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 13th April, 2023 - 7:00pm

Speedcafe-eSeries-Championship-Round-2

The entry list has been confirmed for Round 2 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship

A high-quality field will take to the track for the Round 2 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship at Road America tomorrow.

The second round of the all-new online racing competition on iRacing will feature the top 10 finishers from the opening round of the season, with the remaining 30 competitors stepping up from a field of 40 that took part in pre-qualifying for the event.

The 40 qualifiers will be joined by Josh Muggleton, who once again returns as the featured driver for the category.

Round 2 will see the introduction of prizes courtesy of Supercheap Auto, with the round winner receiving a $250 voucher, the runner-up to receive a $100 voucher, while the third-place finisher will receive a $50 voucher.

Category Manager Shane Evans said despite it being early in the season, the action on track is getting increasingly competitive.

“Pre-Qualifying was especially competitive with the top 10 already locked in, so that made it more difficult for those wanting to make it into the main race,” Evans said.

“The three fastest qualifiers Wayne Hewitt, Timothy Russell and Kody Deith backed up their form from Round 1, SuperUtes racer Aaron Borg is another returnee, while there are a couple of new names that will feature in Round 2 including Andre Yousiff, Thomas Hinss and Tyce Hodge.

“There are also prizes on the line now, which will naturally add to the intensity of the competition.”

Evans is anticipating a highly entertaining outing for the second round of the 2023 season.

“We’ve got a lot to live up to because from all accounts Round 1 was a pretty good showing,” he added.

“There are some fast times there so it looks like it is going to be a competitive race once again.”

The second round of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will commence on Friday, April 14 with a 45-minute practice session, with the times from that session to determine the three qualifying groups.

The three qualifying groups will each take part in a 10-minute session that will set the grid for the race.

The 45-minute race around Road America will feature a compulsory pit stop for fuel.

The broadcast for Round 2 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship commences at 19:50 AEST live on Speedcafe.com, with the main race expected to take place at approximately 20:40 AEST.

2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship – Round 2 Qualifiers 

  1. Damon Woods*
  2. Mathew Dench*
  3. Luke Mitchinson*
  4. Simon Nicholson*
  5. Andrew Gilliam*
  6. Rob Boaden*
  7. Riley Bilson*
  8. Tao Soerono*
  9. Kenny Conomos*
  10. Simon Mezzomo* 
  11. Wayne G Hewitt    02:02.498
  12. Timothy Russell2    02:02.653
  13. Kody Deith    02:02.672
  14. Jason Bence    02:02.751
  15. Jesse Butler    02:02.780
  16. Andre F. Yousiff    02:02.837
  17. Jarryd Knight    02:02.880
  18. Corey Bennett    02:02.959
  19. Christopher Ireland    02:02.993
  20. Zach Rattray-White    02:03.036
  21. Ben Faulkner4    02:03.046
  22. Matt Bayley    02:03.055
  23. Aaron Kuper2    02:03.095
  24. Thomas Hinss    02:03.147
  25. Tyce Hodge    02:03.158
  26. Lachlan Caple    02:03.162
  27. Marlon J McMullen    02:03.172
  28. Adam Willison    02:03.193
  29. Aaron M Borg    02:03.194
  30. Chiu Kang    02:03.353
  31. Sebastian Flock    02:03.431
  32. Mitchell McLeod    02:03.498
  33. Oliver Patterson2    02:03.533
  34. Ash Davis    02:03.541
  35. Atsushi Osafune    02:03.695
  36. Steven Bartholomew    02:03.761
  37. Jamie McKnight    02:03.774
  38. Ben Holliday    02:03.816
  39. Cameron Edwards2    02:03.850
  40. Fitzroy Beaumont    02:03.880

*Top 10 in points locked In, No PQ times set.

