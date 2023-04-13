Quality field for second Speedcafe eSeries Championship round

A high-quality field will take to the track for the Round 2 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship at Road America tomorrow.

The second round of the all-new online racing competition on iRacing will feature the top 10 finishers from the opening round of the season, with the remaining 30 competitors stepping up from a field of 40 that took part in pre-qualifying for the event.

The 40 qualifiers will be joined by Josh Muggleton, who once again returns as the featured driver for the category.

Round 2 will see the introduction of prizes courtesy of Supercheap Auto, with the round winner receiving a $250 voucher, the runner-up to receive a $100 voucher, while the third-place finisher will receive a $50 voucher.

Category Manager Shane Evans said despite it being early in the season, the action on track is getting increasingly competitive.

“Pre-Qualifying was especially competitive with the top 10 already locked in, so that made it more difficult for those wanting to make it into the main race,” Evans said.

“The three fastest qualifiers Wayne Hewitt, Timothy Russell and Kody Deith backed up their form from Round 1, SuperUtes racer Aaron Borg is another returnee, while there are a couple of new names that will feature in Round 2 including Andre Yousiff, Thomas Hinss and Tyce Hodge.

“There are also prizes on the line now, which will naturally add to the intensity of the competition.”

Evans is anticipating a highly entertaining outing for the second round of the 2023 season.

“We’ve got a lot to live up to because from all accounts Round 1 was a pretty good showing,” he added.

“There are some fast times there so it looks like it is going to be a competitive race once again.”

The second round of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will commence on Friday, April 14 with a 45-minute practice session, with the times from that session to determine the three qualifying groups.

The three qualifying groups will each take part in a 10-minute session that will set the grid for the race.

The 45-minute race around Road America will feature a compulsory pit stop for fuel.

The broadcast for Round 2 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship commences at 19:50 AEST live on Speedcafe.com, with the main race expected to take place at approximately 20:40 AEST.

CLICK HERE to register for Speedcafe eSeries Championship.

2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship – Round 2 Qualifiers

Damon Woods* Mathew Dench* Luke Mitchinson* Simon Nicholson* Andrew Gilliam* Rob Boaden* Riley Bilson* Tao Soerono* Kenny Conomos* Simon Mezzomo* Wayne G Hewitt 02:02.498 Timothy Russell2 02:02.653 Kody Deith 02:02.672 Jason Bence 02:02.751 Jesse Butler 02:02.780 Andre F. Yousiff 02:02.837 Jarryd Knight 02:02.880 Corey Bennett 02:02.959 Christopher Ireland 02:02.993 Zach Rattray-White 02:03.036 Ben Faulkner4 02:03.046 Matt Bayley 02:03.055 Aaron Kuper2 02:03.095 Thomas Hinss 02:03.147 Tyce Hodge 02:03.158 Lachlan Caple 02:03.162 Marlon J McMullen 02:03.172 Adam Willison 02:03.193 Aaron M Borg 02:03.194 Chiu Kang 02:03.353 Sebastian Flock 02:03.431 Mitchell McLeod 02:03.498 Oliver Patterson2 02:03.533 Ash Davis 02:03.541 Atsushi Osafune 02:03.695 Steven Bartholomew 02:03.761 Jamie McKnight 02:03.774 Ben Holliday 02:03.816 Cameron Edwards2 02:03.850 Fitzroy Beaumont 02:03.880

*Top 10 in points locked In, No PQ times set.