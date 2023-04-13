2023 Shannons SpeedSeries Calendar confirmed

The 2023 Shannons SpeedSeries Calendar has been confirmed following the announcement of the Sydney Motorsport Park round on November 3-5.

The final date to be locked in, Motorsport Australia, the Australian Racing Group and the Australian Racing Drivers Club (ARDC) today confirmed that Sydney will host Round 7 of the inaugural Kumho TCR World Tour in November, finalising this year’s Shannons SpeedSeries schedule.

The news means that the November event replaces the original June 23-25 date for the SpeedSeries at Sydney Motorsport Park, with the Trans Am series calendar also moving to the November timing for what will be its penultimate round.

“The Australian Racing Drivers’ Club celebrated its 70th year in 2022 with some phenomenal events, and we are thrilled to follow up in 2023 with the opportunity to co-promote the TCR World Tour event at our world-class Sydney Motorsport Park venue,” said Glenn Matthews, CEO, ARDC.

“Our club’s history includes the creation and establishment of hallmark motorsport events such as the Bathurst 1000; for our club and circuit to be part of bringing an international touring car class to Australia is another great achievement.

“We look at TCR as a class that has variety, great appeal for motorsport and motoring enthusiasts, and we can’t wait to see how our local stars go up against the world’s best under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park.”

The eight-round 2023 Shannons SpeedSeries kicked off with the AWC Race Tasmania in February, which attracted record audiences on Stan Sport with significant growth for the Nine Network coverage. Speedcafe’s international stream attracted prolonged engagement, the average viewer tuning into the stream for more than 90 minutes at a time.

Each round is live and free on Stan Sports for Saturday and Sunday.

Free to air network 9GEM will include three hours of coverage that can be accessed after on Nine’s digital streaming platform 9Now.

Speedcafe will stream every round here and includes on-demand options.

The next event, Round 3 of the 2023 Shannons SpeedSeries, will take place at Phillip Island on May 12-14.

Updated 2023 SpeedSeries Calendar

Round 1: Race Tasmania, Symmons Plains – 24-26 February

Round 2: Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour – 7-9 April

Round 3: Phillip Island – 12-14 May

Round 4: Winton Raceway – 9 -11 June

Round 5: Queensland Raceway – 11-13 August

Round 6: Sandown International Raceway – 8-10 September

Round 7: Sydney Motorsport Park – 3-5 November*

Round 8: Supercheap Auto Bathurst International – 10-12 November*

*TCR World Tour Rounds