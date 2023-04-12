> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: Daniel Ricciardo’s first day back

By Speedcafe.com

Wednesday 12th April, 2023 - 11:01am

On his first day back in a Formula 1 paddock, Daniel Ricciardo took some time out to catch up with his friend, surfer Mick Fanning.

The pair reflect on recharging the batteries away from surfing and Formula 1, while Ricciardo shares his new day-to-day routine at the track.

