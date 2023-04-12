Speedcafe eSeries Championship prizes announced

Speedcafe.com has joined forces with Supercheap Auto to put on a selection of prizes for the placegetters in the Speedcafe eSeries Championship.

Hosted on the iRacing platform, the Speedcafe eSeries Championship is an all-new online racing competition that brings together some of the best virtual racers from around the world.

Although in its infancy, the competition has already attracted strong interest with over 150 drivers registering to take part.

Competitors have the chance to win several Supercheap Auto vouchers throughout the 10-round season, with the winner receiving a $250 voucher for first place, with the runner-up to receive a $100 voucher for second place, while the third-place finisher will receive a $50 voucher.

For the inaugural round, 86 competitors participated in pre-qualifying, with the fastest 40 drivers competing in Round 1 at the Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit, which was won by Damon Woods.

Despite the first round being held, drivers are still eligible to register and compete in the remaining rounds on the calendar for the chance to win these great prizes.

Round 2 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will take place at Road America, Wisconsin, USA on Friday, April 14.

Pre-qualifying for the event will take place from Thursday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 12.

CLICK HERE to register for Speedcafe eSeries Championship.

Speedcafe eSeries Championship Calendar

Round 1 – Mount Panorama, Bathurst, NSW – March 31 – PQ March 24-29

Round 2 – Road America, Wisconsin, USA – April 14 – PQ April 6-12

Round 3 – Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island – April 28 – PQ April 21-26

Round 4 – Sandown International Motor Raceway, Springvale, VIC – May 12 – PQ May 5-10

Round 5 – Autodromo Enzo Dino Ferrari Imola – May 26 – PQ May 19-24

Round 6 – Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya – June 9 – PQ June 2 – 7

Round 7 – Circuit Gilles Villenueve, Montreal, Canada – June 23 – PQ June 16-21

Round 8 – Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria – July 7 – PQ June 30 – July 5

Round 9 – Watkins Glen International (Classic Boot), New York, USA – July 21 – PQ July 14-19

Round 10 – Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium – August 4 – PQ July 28 – August 2