Jones to join Carrera Cup Deutschland

Harri Jones will join Porsche team Scherer Sport PHX in the 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland.

The 23-year-old Australian will race in the German series, adding to his 2023 program that already includes a Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup drive with twelve-time Porsche Supercup Teams Champion, BWT Lechner Racing.

“For me, it’s a very big step to be racing in Europe now,” says Jones.

“It’s always been my dream since I started motorsport eight years ago. This is the holy grail of motorsport and for me it’s a dream come true.

Jones won the 2022 Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia Championship with McElrea Racing, which will compete in the Porsche Carrera Cup North America this year from a base in Mooresville, North Carolina.

The team has a history of developing young talent including current Penske Porsche Motorsport IMSA driver, Matt Campbell.

“My goal is to win the rookie classification and to continue to develop so that I can consistently fight at the front,” said Jones, who has been spending significant time in the racing simulator in preparation.

“I don’t know any of the circuits yet, and I haven’t competed against any European drivers. That will certainly be a challenge. But I have confidence in my abilities and the team. We will work very hard to be at the front everywhere, as quickly as possible.

“I feel better prepared than ever before, now it’s time to go show the Europeans what we’ve got!”

The first round of the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland takes place on April 27 at Spa, Belgium, as part of the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC).

“It’s cool to support a young driver from Australia with Harri,” says Project Manager, Jean-Luc Tille.

“He has already shown in his home country that he can handle the Cup Porsche well. With him, we want to fight for the rookie title this year.”