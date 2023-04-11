WATCH: McLaughlin and Newgarden in Bus Bros Episode 16
Tuesday 11th April, 2023 - 11:17am
Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden say “Howdy Y’all” to Texas in the latest instalment of Bus Bros, as the Penske IndyCar team-mates tackle the hard questions about life, racing and the 2023 return of ‘Mean Tweets’.
