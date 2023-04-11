Kincrome Mechanic Series: Chris Holdt

In the latest instalment of the Kincrome Mechanic Series, we cover the unique journey of Chris Holdt.

Chris Holdt’s journey to becoming a mechanic was not what you would call the conventional path.

New Zealand-born Holdt initially had aspirations to become a pilot, deciding to explore that career option through the military while still at school.

“As a kid, I always wanted to be a pilot, that was the dream,” Holdt said.

It was during this time that he developed his passion for motorsport, commencing his racing career as a 15-year-old, going onto compete in hill climbs, rally sprints, speedway and circuit racing.

However, a growth spurt to the height of 193 cm, prevented him from being able to have a career as a pilot, with his passion for motorsport and love for aviation leading Holdt to explore an alternative pathway

“My height took me away from being able to be a pilot in a military role, so I guess the next option for me was to either become an aviation mechanic or mechanic,” he added.

“By the time I left school, I just went straight into the workforce.”

Ultimately, he learned his trade as a fabricator in a local engineering shop, before moving to a trucking company with an in-house workshop, where he completed his apprenticeship.

He migrated to Australia in 2011, working for a local company, before starting his own fabrication business in 2012, operating that for five years.

During that time, he entered the Australian motorsport scene, racing speedway, where he won several state titles, before returning to circuit racing with the Queensland Touring Car Championship, then graduating to national-level racing with the Australian Production Cars

In 2017, he transferred to Lindores Construction Logistics, putting tower cranes up and overseeing the entire operation there, as the workshop manager.

He then transitioned to Peters Motorsport, where he was involved in running their V8 Race Experience programme and working out of their Redcliffe workshop on V8 Utes and Touring Car Masters cars.

In 2019, he established Prime Motorsport, a full race car engineering and fabrication workshop.

“I wanted to get more into a direction of building cars rather than the maintaining and the running of the cars, so that was my deciding factor to head out on my own,” Holdt explained.

“It was a good opportunity for me to branch out on my own and do my own thing.

“We cover everything mechanical, fabrication and motorsport, we do everything from engines to brake upgrades, suspension upgrades, fuel systems for car builds, setups and roll cages.”

Specialising in roll cages, his workshop has delivered over 40 units for competitors at local levels through to national-level, including for Bathurst 6 Hour winners Beric Lynton (2019) and Iain Sherrin (2018).

Since then, his passion has grown along with his knowledge of the motorsport industry.

He has actively worked for teams competing in national-level categories such as TCM, TA2 Muscle Car Series, Australian Production Cars and SuperUtes.

“I love being able to have an idea and then see it come to fruition on a race track and be competitive, I’m a very competitive person.

“I love seeing something that I’ve built myself going around and being at the front of the field.

“It’s a great industry to be involved in.”