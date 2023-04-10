Steiner: F1 points more valuable in 2023

The value of points in this year’s F1 world championship is relatively higher than last year, according to Guenther Steiner.

With the top four teams clear of the rest on a typical race weekend, the first eight places are all but locked out.

It leaves the remaining six teams scrapping over ninth and 10th; a combined total of three points.

A year ago, the top four teams had scored 248 points between them after three races. This year, that figure stands at 270.

Fewer points available

“Every point this year is worth a lot more than it was left year, I can bet you that much,” Steiner said when asked by Speedcafe.

“In theory, the first eight places are taken how it is now and then there is only ninth and 10th which is two points at one point.

“It can carry a lot of weight, that point.

“If you’ve got one very good result, like finishing fifth or sixth in a race, that moves you up quite a lot pretty quick this year.”

Haas has scored in two of the three races in the season thus far.

Kevin Magnussen was 10th in Saudi Arabia followed by seventh for Nico Hulkenberg in Australia.

It leaves the squad seventh in the constructors’ standings with seven points.

Alpine is one point ahead in sixth and Alfa Romeo Sauber one behind in eighth.

McLaren was the biggest beneficiary in Melbourne, getting both its cars inside the top 10 to score 12 points.

Small gains, big benefits

The closeness of the competition means there is much a small step forward can gain.

However, that needs to be weighed up against the limitations imposed by the financial regulations.

“It’s not likely that you can throw a lot of small ones [upgrades] on because they cost you money,” Steiner explained.

“You’ve got two criteria now; how much performance you gain and how much they cost. You know, bang for buck.”

The ultimate aim for all teams is a higher constructors’ championship position, as it is that for which prize money is paid.

The difference from one spot to the next is, in rough numbers, $10 million.

A slight advantage or a strong result at a single event can therefore net significant returns.

The Australian Grand Prix was therefore critical for McLaren, though its real value will only become clear at the season’s end.