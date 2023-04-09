> News > National > 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour

PHOTOS: Sunday of the Bathurst 6 Hour

By James Bates, Speedcafe.com

Sunday 9th April, 2023 - 6:40pm

Sunday at the Bathurst 6 Hour held the main event of the Bathurst 6 Hour with Jayden Ojeda’s team taking top position in the race, Fanatec GT World Challenge also had their final race with the team of Liam Talbot and Maximillian Hofer bringing back to back wins for their team in the weekend.

SpeedSeries is back in Phillip Island from the 12-14 May.

INS10769
INS29927
B6HR-Speedcafe-6Hour-048
B6HR-Speedcafe-6Hour-002
INS28420
B6HR-Speedcafe-6Hour-052
B6HR-Speedcafe-6Hour-053
INS28752
B6HR-Speedcafe-6Hour-054
B6HR-Speedcafe-GT-034
INS19007
B6HR-Speedcafe-ProdCars-010
INS10328
INS10618
INS19260
INS19226
INS19584
INS26408
INS26941
INS28308
B6HR-Speedcafe-6Hour-071

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]