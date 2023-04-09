> News > National > 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour
PHOTOS: Sunday of the Bathurst 6 Hour
Sunday 9th April, 2023 - 6:40pm
Sunday at the Bathurst 6 Hour held the main event of the Bathurst 6 Hour with Jayden Ojeda’s team taking top position in the race, Fanatec GT World Challenge also had their final race with the team of Liam Talbot and Maximillian Hofer bringing back to back wins for their team in the weekend.
SpeedSeries is back in Phillip Island from the 12-14 May.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]