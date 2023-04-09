Begg takes second win of weekend in APC/GT4

The Monochrome GT4s in their debut with the Australian Production Cars at Mt Panorama again took the top three positions in the third and final race with Karl Begg the winner in his Mercedes AMG.

Begg who was the two winner, finished ten seconds ahead of Tony Quinn who steered his Porsche Cayman to the first race win.

Quinn had five seconds-plus over third place where Mark Griffith (AMG) overtook Grant Sherrin in his new APC Class X BMW M4 across the top of the mountain on the penultimate lap.

Sherrin had a straight-line advantage on the GT4s and that him glimpse the lead on the first lap of the 40 minute event.

But the superior handling of Quinn and Begg put them ahead at the end of the first lap with both passing Sherrin at Murrays Corner.

At one third distance, the lead changed with Begg going ahead of Quinn, and for the duration.

Fourth and second of the APC drivers was Chris Sutton in his A1 Mitsubishi Lancer EVO X who finished 4.5 second in front of Trevor Symonds (A2 HSV VE Clubsport).

The latter had to come from the back of the grid after he retired from race two on the second last lap due to brake issues. Next and a lap down, were Thomas Needham (Class C Mazda 3 MPS) and Chris Begg (A2 BMW M3).

Again the closest competition was within the Class D class. Liam Moyse (Toyota 86) held the top spot for the first six laps before Oliver Loiacono, also in an 86, passed him.

Three laps later Moyse was back in front for the duration. In the end they were 1.3 seconds apart with Tim Weston (Ford Fiesta GT) third just in front of Brock Stinson (Toyota 86) while Tom Davies (Toyota 86) was fifth in class.