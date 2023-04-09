Back-to-back GT win for Talbot and Hofer

The team of Liam Talbot and Maximillian Hofer backed up their Easter Saturday winning effort in their Audi R8 LMS Evo with victory in the second one-hour race of the Fanatec GT World Challenge powered by AWS first round at Bathurst on Easter Sunday.

Hofer started the race from position three behind the Triple Eight duo of Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup.

After the regulation pitstop Talbot was able to split the two front running Mercedes AMG GTs and Talbot whittled away the 14.3s advantage of Prince Jefri Ibrahim (who took over from Feeney) and took the lead three laps to go.

The gap between the pair at the end of was 7.8s while 30 seconds behind the race for third went right down to the last lap. Local Bathurst resident Brad Schumacher hunted down fellow Audi Geoff Emery (who took over from Chister Joens) and passed him on the penultimate lap.

Emery hit back and regained third almost immediately as they started the final lap. Schumacher shadowed the former champion and dived past him at the Chase to secure the final podium place.

Next across the line was the reigning title holder Yasser Shahin.

He emerged second in their Porsche 911 GT3R from the driver changeover with Garnett Patterson, but Shahin was forced to do a drive through penalty for not complying with the mandatory minimum time at the pitstop. Next was Prince Abu Ibrahim who was delayed in the changeover from Whincup with a belt issue.

They finished ahead of Sam Brabham and Ross Poulakis (AMG), Paul Stokell/Matt Stoupas (Audi), and Michael Sheargold/Garth Walden (AMG).

Tenth across the line and also completing 26 laps was Marcos Flack (Porsche 991.2 Cup Car) as the winner of the Trophy Class.

The AMGs of Sergio Pires/Marcel Zalloua and Brett Hobson/Mike Bailey (hit with a drive through) also finished on the lead lap. Meanwhile Geoff Taunton (MARC II V8) took his second Invitational Class victory ahead of Darren Currie and Grant Donaldson in their MARC I Mazda 3 and Ford Focus respectively.