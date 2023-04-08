Triple Eight Race Engineering lock out front row in GT Qualifying

The Triple 8 Mercedes AMG GT3s driven by Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup have qualified fastest for the Fanatic GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS Round one at the Hi-Tec Bathurst 6 Hour.

Feeney posted a rapid 2:02:8483s lap as the chequered flag came out, to solidify his standing at the top of the time sheets.

Whincup was within four hundredths of a second of his team mate with a 2:03.0163s before Feeney’s late effort.

The pair will start tomorrow’s second race off the front row.

The respective co-drivers in Prince Jefri Ibrahim and Prince Abu Baker did not fair so well in their qualifying session and finished sixth and sixteenth respectively.

The fastest in that session which determined the starting order for the race later today, was Liam Talbot (Audi R8 LMS GT3) at 2:05.2431s.

He placed ahead of local resident Brad Schumacher who will be racing single handedly in a similar car.

Ross Poulakis (Mercedes) posted the third best time in front of Yasser Shahin (Porsche 991 GT3R) and Geoff Emery (Audi R8).

Behind Prince Jefri was Marcos Flack (Porsche 991.2 Cup Car), then Mike Bailey (Mercedes), Matt Stoupas and Marcel Zalloua, both in Audis.

Talbot’s team mate German Maximillan Hofer was third quickest in session two and was ahead of Schumacher, Chister Joens who is partnering the returning Emery, and Garnett Patterson (with Shahin).

Then it was Walden (with Michael Sheargold in a Mercedes), Paul Stokell (with Stoupas) and Brett Hobson (with Bailey).

In the Trophy Class, Flack headed Stephen Coe (Ferrari 458 GT3) in both sessions while the Invitational Class went to Darren Currie (MARC I Mazda) in session one, and to Geoff Taunton (MARC II) in the second.

Race one is over an hour with compulsory pitstops and is scheduled for 14:55 local time this afternoon and the second will be at 09:20 on Easter Sunday morning.