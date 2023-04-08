Quinn takes victory in GT4/Production Cars Race 1

In his Porsche Cayman GT4, Tony Quinn took out the first race in the new Australian Production Cars/Monochrome GT4 category at Mt Panorama today.

The non-series race featured for the first time, GT4 joining the traditional classes of the APC where Karl Begg was second in his Mercedes AMG GT4 while the race debut of a new Class X BMW M4 was a rewarding one for Grant Sherrin with third.

Quinn qualified fastest but soon lost the lead to Beric Lynton (Class X BMW M3) and then to Sherrin.

For three laps the two BMWs ran nose-to-tail before Sherrin grabbed the lead. Shortly after Lynton was relegated to third as Quinn took second, and ultimately on lap six the lead, with a move at McPhillamy Park.

Sherrin came under fire from Begg for the next four laps and replicated Quinn’s move to grab second on lap eleven of fourteen. Fourth place went to Mark Griffith (AMG GT4) ahead of Lynton, and Grant Denyer (Ginetta G55 GT4).

For nine laps Trevor Symonds (Class A2 HSV VE Clubsport) held seventh and he was hunted down by Chris Sutton (Class A2 Mitsubishi EVO X) who passed him on the next lap. Behind them was Michael Osmond (B1 BMW 135i).

One lap down on the winner was Cary Morsink (A2 GTO Coupe) from Thomas Needham (Class C Mazda 3 MPS), Rob Braune (A1 BMW M135) and Chris Begg (A2 BMW M3).

Class D provided the biggest group where it was Oliver Loiacono who was class victor over Thomas Davies, both in Toyota 86s, as Carl Climan (VW Golf GTi) filled third in front of Brock Stinson (Toyota 86).

Other supports at Bathurst included the MRF Tyres Nissan Pulsars with race wins going to Dan Smith and Josh Craig while the Circuit Excel Bathurst Challenge had two safety cars, the second under which the race finished with Ryan Casha in the lead.