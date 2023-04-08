> Multimedia > Gallery
PHOTOS: Saturday at the Bathurst 6 Hour
Saturday 8th April, 2023 - 6:56pm
Saturday at the Bathurst 6 Hour was a chilly one for qualifying in the main event, with Will Davison coming out on top whilst both Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and Australian Production Cars/GT4 had their first races of the weekend.
Photos: InSyde Media
