Karl Begg victorious in APC/GT4 Race 2

The Australian Production Cars and Monochrome GT4s were out for their second 40 minute race where the latter cars were the new inclusion into the APC.

The GT4s finished in the top three positions.

Karl Begg (Mercedes AMG) fought off the early challenge from Iain Sherrin (Class X BMW M4) to then mount a successful challenge for the lead and go onto to a dominant victory ahead of first race winner Tony Quinn in his Porsche Cayman.

Third place went Mark Griffith also in a Mercedes who closed to within half a second of Quinn as rain fell on the closing lap. He was clear of Sherrin who led home the Class A1 Mitsubishi EVO X driven by Chris Sutton.

The latter was under challenge from Michael Osmond until the B1 BMW 135i slid off in the greasy conditions at Skyline and hit the wall on the last lap.

Cary Morsink brought his A2 GTO Coupe to the line in sixth ahead of Rob Braune (A1 BMW M135), Thomas Needham (Class C Mazda 3 MPS) and Chris Begg (A2 BMW M3). Liam Moyse (Toyota 86) won the Class D battle ahead of Oliver Loiacono (Toyota 86).

Trevor Symonds (A2 HSV Clubsport) went out on the penultimate lap, Tom Davies (Toyota 86) tagged the wall at Griffins, Grant Denyer (Ginetta) parked off Hell Corner minus a door, and Beric Lynton (BMW M3) didn’t start due to a slipping diff.

The day was completed with races for Pulsars and Excels.

In the former, Josh Craig warded off Dan Smith for a narrow win while the Excels finished under safety car conditions for the second time – Neville Blight crashed at Skyline while Asher Johnston survived a scary spin before the Chase after contact with Will Seal. Ryan Casha was the winner over Hugo Simpson with Seal third.

The final race for the Australian Production Cars/Gt4 Australia starts at 10:35 local time tomorrow.