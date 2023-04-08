Davison clinches pole for Bathurst 6 Hour

Will Davison is not only good at qualifying Supercars, but he is also handy in Production Cars with a pole position qualifying lap today for tomorrow’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour on Mt Panorama.

Davison wheeled the Beric Lynton/Tim Leahey Class X BMW M3 around the mount in 2:24:4612s to be half a second faster than Drew Russell in the M3 he shares with his brother Aaron and father Wayne.

Third fastest was Davison’s DJR Supercar teammate Anton De Pasquale in the Anthony Soole/Adam Burgess BMW M4, a similar distance away.

Class X BMWs will fill out the first three rows for the Production Car enduro with Tom Randle fourth in the M2 Competition of brothers Ben and Michael Kavich ahead of Jayden Ojeda/Simon Hodges and Michael Auld/Garth Walden/Tyler Everingham.

Best of the rest and fastest of the A2s was Ryan Casha in Chris Delfsma’s Ford Mustang that Rylan Gray will also steer.

They outpointed the Mustangs of Ryder and Tony Quinn, Aaron Seton/Jason Gomersall and George Miedecke/Marcos Ambrose/Tim Brook.

However nestled in the middle of them (starting twelfth) was the A1 Mercedes AMG A45 of Dylan O’Keeffe/Brett Hobson/Michael Sheargold.

The B1 Class honours and sixteenth went to Jordan Cox (along with Scott Turner and Rubis) in a BMW 135i while B2 was taken by the Justin Elliot/Blair Cole/Michael Ferns Holden Commodore SSV after repairs from wall contact earlier in the day.

It was tight in Class C where Jake Camilleri (with Scott Nicolas) bounded back from second in the final session, to outpoint his rivals and take the class pole in his Mazda 3 MPS.

Jaylyn Robotham secured second aboard Colin Osborne’s Renault Megane while Nic McLeod (with Brock Giblin) was third in their HSV Astra VX-R.

Throughout practice Murray Dowsett, Mitch Maddren and Lachlan Bloxsom (Toyota 86) had to play second fiddle to Haydn Clark and Scott Aho (Subaru BRZ) in Class D. But when it came to qualifying, the tables were turned with Bloxsom the fastest.

Third in class was Jared Parmenter (Mazda RX8) who will have fellow New Zealanders Ash McConchie and Kris Mackie co-driving.

The only two combatants in Class E are a pair of Mazda 3 SP25s which have both previously been class winners in the 6 Hour.

Just one second separates them with the Shane Fowler/Stephen Doorey/Phil Alexander team ahead of the Mark Taubitz/Andrew Jackman/Cameron Beller outfit.