What to watch on Stan Sport this weekend

Mount Panorama’s biggest endurance race is back, with over 150 drivers tackling Australia’s most famous track this Easter weekend, with big-name drivers including multiple Supercars champions and Bathurst 1000 winners, headlined by the returning Marcos Ambrose.

Coverage commences from 12:00pm AEST this Saturday, continuing from 9:00am Sunday, with the Bathurst 6 Hour race taking place from 11:45am Sunday, ad-free, live and on demand on Stan Sport.

Ambrose will make his return to ‘The Mountain’ behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang (#95) following an eight-year hiatus, alongside current Supercars stars including two-time Bathurst 1000 champion Will Davison (#23 BMW M4), Anton De Pasquale (#4 BMW M4) and Thomas Randle (#92 BMW M2).

Touring car legend, John Bowe, who won the Supercars crown in 1995, will pilot the #33 Ford Falcon GT-F, in addition to TCR Australia Series Champions Tony D’Alberto (#90 HSV GTS) and Will Brown who have secured their spot on the grid as they vie for the biggest prize in production car racing.

Supercars Championship enduro co-driver David Russell will spearhead the Speedcafe entry at the 2023 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

The endurance race on Sunday will be supported by the season opener of the GT World Challenge Australia at 9:20am AEST, which will star the all-time V8 Supercars record holder and four-time Bathurst 1000 champion, Jamie Whincup.

This will be followed by the Australian Production Cars/GT4 Australia race from 10:35am AEST, which will feature TV personality Grant Denyer.

Coverage of the weekend will be spearheaded by the expert Stan Sport commentary lineup of Matt White, Molly Taylor, Chris Stubbs, Richard Craill and Matt Naulty.

The full schedule on Stan Sport is as follows:

SATURDAY 8 APRIL – COVERAGE FROM 12:00PM AEST

12:15pm – Australian Production Cars/GT4 Australia – Race 1

1:05pm – Circuit Excel Bathurst Challenge – Race 1

1:35pm – Bathurst 6 Hour – Qualifying 1

2:15pm – Bathurst 6 Hour – Qualifying 2

2:55pm – Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia – Race 1

4:10pm – Australian Production Cars/GT4 Australia – Race 2

5:00pm – MRF Tyres Nissan Pulsars – Race 3

5:25pm – Circuit Excel Bathurst Challenge – Race 2

SUNDAY 9 APRIL – COVERAGE FROM 9:00AM AEST

9:20am – GT World Challenge Australia – Race 2

10:35am – Australian Production Cars/GT4 Australia – Race 3

11:45am – Bathurst 6 Hour – Race

Stan Sport is also your destination for Round 3 of the MXGP from Frauenfeld, Switzerland, on Easter Monday, April 10.

It’s Monster Energy Yamaha rider Jeremy Seewer’s home event, but he’s trailing Jorge Prado, Jeffrey Herlings and Romain Febvre. Coverage starts at 21:00 AEST on Monday night.

