Piastri keen to drive F1 car at Bathurst

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri is keen to drive a Formula 1 car around Mount Panorama.

Liam Lawson drove a Red Bull RB7 at the iconic venue during the 2023 Bathurst 12 Hour weekend in an untimed demonstration.

It followed Jenson Button taking to the circuit at the wheel of a McLaren in 2011 in the lead-up to the 2009 Australian Grand Prix.

Piastri is keen to emulate the pair.

The admission comes when asked if taking part in the Bathurst 12 Hour was on his radar.

McLaren Automotive has a car eligible for the race, the McLaren 720S GT3 EVO.

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has an interest in GT and sportscar racing.

“At the moment, I’m obviously very much focused on F1,” Piastri told Speedcafe of a Bathurst 12 Hour start.

“Maybe after my F1 career, maybe, but at the moment it’s purely on F1.

“Of course, it’s a cool race,” he added.

“I saw that Lawson took the Red Bull around there so I might have to give Zak a bit of a nudge to see if he’ll let me have a go in an F1 car.

“But I think in terms of racing the 12 Hour, it’s not at the front of my mind at the moment.”

Piastri has limited experience racing in Australia, having headed to Europe following his karting career.

It’s a story akin to that of Daniel Ricciardo, who also has limited Australian racing experience outside of Formula 1.

Ricciardo has previously expressed his desire to drive something around Mount Panorama, having never visited the venue before.

“I do need to drive a Supercar around Bathurst,” he said in 2021.

“Whether it’s a private test, or the actual race, I do need to do it.

“I would love to [drive a Supercar at Bathurst]; I would love to one way or another.”