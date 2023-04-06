Bathurst 6 Hour winners inducted

The 2022 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour winners were today inducted into the National Motor Racing Museum’s Winners’ walk.

Ahead of this weekend’s 2023 edition of the race, Cameron Hill and Thomas Sargent were presented with their winners’ plaque by Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor, with the victorious BMW M2 Competition that will now take pride of place as the first 6 Hour winner on display. It will sit alongside other major Bathurst 12 Hour, 24 Hour and 1000 winners and noteworthy cars.

Sargent, who is racing in the US Carrera Cup Championship, flew in for the occasion and will be a spectator this weekend said: “To be here right now in the Bathurst museum as the first 6 Hour winning car on display here and receive the plaque is very surreal, that is for sure.

“The museum is very famous for the cars and the events that are put on . . to be part of it all is really cool. To know the car will be here for a year amongst all these awesome cars is super.

STAN SPORT IS THE ONLY WAY TO WATCH EVERY ROUND OF THE SPEEDSERIES. CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE ACTION STREAMING AD-FREE, LIVE AND ON DEMAND.

“I was just outside looking at the plaques on the walk of fame and the names out there, and now mine is there alongside names I grew up watching, and even before my time, is very special.”

Hill is not driving this year, rather he has taken up the role of team manager: “It is super special to be here in Bathurst to get the plaque and see the car once more, here in the museum, is really cool to reflex on.

“It is awesome that our race car is going to be here in the museum. We certainly enjoy looking at it and hopefully others will too. Being a team manager is a lot less pressure, I am just helping out Dean Campbell who is a Bathurst local and Cameron Crick with their Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X.

“I would probably have said yes to a drive this year, if the right opportunity came along but I have also had a pretty packed schedule with the Grand Prix last weekend and I am running three Formula Fords next weekend. It’s a very busy month.

“The race last year. We went from the highest of high with a very fast car, to having to start from the rear of the grid. As the day went on it was like ‘wow’ this could [win] could actually happen. Then there was the move on Tim [Slade] late in the race – we didn’t come all this way to run second.”