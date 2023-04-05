Page looking for Rockynats three-peat

Shane Page is looking for this third win in a row in the Garrett Advancing Motion Street Drags Pro Class at the Rare Spares Rockynats this Easter weekend.

Sunshine Coast-based Page is the only competitor to have won the class, taking both victories since was first run in 2021 in his 1988 Holden VL Calais V8.

In 2022, Page took victory with a 7.2 ET along the 1/8th mile riverfront strip, however the 2012 HSV E3 Maloo of Luke Rosadi was a mere 0.3s behind the winning VL.

Page had laid down Rockynats’ first six-second pass with a 6.95 ET in the earlier heats in the Sunday.

“The competition is definitely ramping up as the event grows,” Page said.

“The first year was great, and from there it has just grown – in the second year there were a lot more cars and this year it has grown even further, the competition is continually getting more and more fierce,” said Page.

“All I am hearing at the moment is that everyone is out to get me, so there is going to be a tonne of cars, a lot of quick cars, and I will have my work cut out for me.

“Having said that, I am still feeling fairly confident. I have done a lot of work on the car between last year and this year and it is now a totally different set up, so I am hoping I can better my times and come out with the number one once again, but time will tell.

“If I can do it, it would absolutely be amazing. I have always wanted to go for three in a row, and I have put a lot of time and money into the car to try and make that happen.

“The event is just great, it is really family orientated and the whole community joins in,” Page said.

“You can really tell how enthusiastic people are when you are out there doing the cruise; everyone is out on the street checking out the cars and everyone is so friendly and so involved. The atmosphere is just awesome.”

Page – who owns and runs mechanical workshop Complete Automotive Caloundra – is one of more than 1500 competitors who will fill the streets of Rockhampton for the ultimate Easter motorsport spectacular, with more than 15,000 spectators expected at Rockynats across April 7-9.