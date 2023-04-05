New naming rights for The Bend following $1.2 billion service station deal

The Bend Motorsport Park has announced a 10-year naming rights deal with Viva Energy in conjunction with the $1.2 billion sale of OTR.

Viva Energy, which operates under licence as Shell, will buy the OTR Group and merge the South Australian-based chain into its own network of service stations.

The announcement means a new, as yet unconfirmed name for The Bend, although one which potentially will contain some reference to Shell, from July 1, 2023.

Dr Sam Shahin, Managing Director of The Bend Motorsport Park, said, “This is an exciting time for The Bend.

“I expect the partnership with Viva Energy will further build on The Bend’s reputation as a world class motorsport facility and will accelerate the venue’s next phase of growth as a top tier destination for both corporate and private clients across motorsport and non-motorsport events.

“There is a natural synergy between The Bend and Viva Energy as a supplier of high-quality Shell fuels and lubricants in Australia.

“I am looking forward to a long term association with Viva Energy as we work to expand the facility and uses of the venue.”

The Viva-OTR deal puts Viva Energy on “a pathway to establish more than 1000 stores,” according to its announcement to investors this morning.

Yasser Shahin, OTR’s founder, said, “The announcement today marks an incredibly exciting time for our company, delivering on several core objectives; to see OTR national, to be the leading convenience brand in Australia and to remain true to our roots headquartered in Adelaide.”

He stated today in a separate ABC radio interview in Adelaide that OTR will replace the Coles Express brand, after the supermarket giant decided to sell its service station business to Viva last year.

The acquisition of OTR, which Yasser Shahin has presented as a merger, will give Viva access to the South Australian convenience store business’s infrastructure and technology, plus its retail network.

Viva Energy is already a key stakeholder in Australian motorsport as the naming rights sponsor of Dick Johnson Racing through the Shell V-Power brand.

The deal with OTR Group is subject to regulatory approval.