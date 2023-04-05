Former NBA head joins MotoGP in senior role

MotoGP has turned to a former NBA head in its bid to provide a fresh perspective and outlook on the series.

Dan Rossomondo has joined commercial rights holders Dorna Sports in the role of chief commercial officer after previously working with the National Basketball Association as its senior vice president of global partnerships and media.

Rossomondo’s appointment is seen as a coup for Dorna Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta given his overall experience, notably working with the NBA for a total of almost 17 years since 2004, save for a two-and-a-half-year stint with the Time Warner Global Media Group between 2007 and 2009.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Dan,” said Ezpeleta. “He is part of a real new era, not only on track as we enjoy the biggest season ever for MotoGP, but also behind the scenes and within Dorna.

“MotoGP is a global property, with millions of fans around the world, and welcoming Dan to the company makes us more global, too.

“He brings a new perspective, a new outlook, and helps us to ensure we have an experienced, varied team charged with making this sport the biggest and best it possibly can be.

“We want to continue the incredible trajectory we’ve already begun, and Dan will be an incredible ally.”

MotoGP begins new chapter

Rossomondo is tasked with spearheading the media rights, global commercial partnerships, and digital business teams, with the aim of further raising MotoGP’s profile, audience and revenue.

Ezpeleta added: “Dan’s vision for the commercial future of MotoGP fits perfectly with our views: fresh ideas, increased reach, and commitment to take the sport to new heights.

“At the helm, I’m confident he will provide existing partners with the best possible results and relationships, and at the same time will work to search out new, like-minded media, marketing and licensing partners.

“We know Dan can bring a lot to Dorna and our biggest property, MotoGP, and on a personal level we’re also very much looking forward to working with him. We’re very excited to begin this new chapter.”

Naturally hailing the riders as the “heroes of the show” for their ability, athleticism and skill, Rossomondo feels MotoGP “is perfectly positioned to cultivate its current fan base at the same time as attracting new audiences, with incredible scope to push boundaries and take on fresh opportunities.”

He added: “It’s high-paced, and the passion from riders, the people in the paddock and the sport’s millions of fans is something special.

“When I met Carmelo, Enrique (Aldama) and Carlos (Ezpeleta), our views on the sport and the business quickly aligned. I’m really excited to jump into the role.”