Jordan Love handed Mercedes-AMG junior role

Jordan Love has taken “a huge step” in his career after being handed a junior driver role with Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing.

Love will be racing in the GT3 category, with which he is already familiar after competing in GT World Challenge Europe for various customer teams over the past two seasons.

As a junior, the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia champion will this season race in GT World Challenge Australia, the Nürburgring Endurance Series, and the ADAC TotalEnergies 24h Nürburgring.

On his switch to working with the factory team, the 23-year-old from Perth said: “I’m delighted to be joining the Mercedes-AMG family as a junior driver.

“This is a huge step in my career and something that not only myself but my supporters, partners, and family have been working towards since this crazy journey began.

“I can’t thank everyone involved enough, especially Stefan (Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing) and the entire team at Mercedes-AMG for this incredible opportunity, and the team at MB Partners for their continued support.

“I look forward to sharing my programmes for the 2023 season. The hard work is far from over, in fact, it’s only just the beginning, and I cannot wait to get the season underway.”

Love is managed by former F1 driver and MB Partners CEO Mark Blundell.

Hailing the move as “testament to Jordan’s commitment and racing prowess”, Blundell added: “To be given the opportunity to represent this iconic brand in the world’s biggest GT racing events is fantastic.”