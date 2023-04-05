AGPC to liaise with Haas after ‘freak one-off’ fan injury

Australian Grand Prix Corporation CEO Andrew Westacott has confirmed he will be liaising with Haas team principal Guenther Steiner after a Kevin Magnussen fan was ironically injured by a piece of flying debris off the Dane’s car during Sunday’s race.

On lap 54 of the 58-lap race at Melbourne’s Albert Park, Magnussen clouted the wall through the sweeping Turn 2, dislodging the right-rear wheel.

Despite catch-fencing being in place, spectator Will Sweet was struck by a piece of the rim that had sheared off in the collision, striking him on his right arm and leading to him requiring medical attention.

The Briton, who now lives in Australia, declared himself fortunate not to have been more seriously injured as he was holding a small FM radio to his ear at the time.

The incident is also on the AGPC’s investigation list following a dramatic race after it was held accountable by the FIA for the fan invasion of the circuit that took place as the grand prix was concluding.

“One of our engineering staff saw the incident,” said Westacott.

“It would appear that after the tyre hit the catch-fencing, debris, carbon fibre from the wheel, has shot 20 metres or so in the air.

“It looks as though it was a freak one-off because you can’t necessarily have these safety and debris fences going 20 metres in the air.

“What I can say is that the debris fences are consistent in height around the world. We’re compliant with the FIA regulations.

“But like everything in motorsport, and like everything in major events, you do debriefs at the end of the event, and we’ll investigate and see what we can do to improve.

“It’s a reminder that safety is paramount when it comes to Formula 1, and motorsport more broadly.”

Westacott has confirmed the AGPC will reach out to Sweet “and have a chat”, particularly as “he’s a mad fan of Kevin Magnussen”.

“I’m sure that we can organise something through Guenther and the team at Haas,” added Westacott.