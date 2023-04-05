GT World Challenge Bathurst entry list released

A 20-car entry list has been revealed for Round 1 of the 2023 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS season at this weekend’s Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour.

The field is comprised of seven Pro-Am entries, seven in Am, two in GT3 Trophy, a GT4, and three Invitational entries.

Pro-Am, the top class, includes both of the Triple Eight Race Engineering Mercedes-AMG GT3s, to be driven by Jamie Whincup/Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and Broc Feeney/Prince Jefri Ibrahim, with the squad to also tackle GT World Challenge Asia again this year also.

Harolds Volante Rosso Motorsport and Ram Motorsport have also entered GT3s bearing the three-pointed star, for drivers Ross Poulakis/Sam Brabham and Mike Bailey/Brett Hobson respectively.

Yasser Shahin has made the switch from Audi to Porsche, sharing an EMA Motorsport 911 GT3 R (991.2) with Garnet Patterson.

Flying the flag for the Ingolstadt marque are Liam Talbot and Geoff Emergy with as yet unnamed co-drivers, in R8 LMS GT3 evo II machines run out of Audi Sport Customer Racing Australia stable.

The Am class is dominated by German machinery, with a split of five Audis and two Mercedes-AMGs, while GT3 Trophy sees the return of the Ferrari 458 to Australian GT competition in the hands of Stephen Coe, while Marcos Flack makes his debut in the same Porsche 991.2 Cup which he drives in Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, entered again by Sonic Motor Racing Services.

Mark Griffith’s Mercedes-AMG is the sole GT4 vehicle, while the Invitational class is made up of three MARC Cars entered by Milldun Motorsport.

The GT World Challenge Australia field will have two, hour-long practice sessions this Friday, before two qualifying sessions and Race 1 on Saturday, and another 60-minute race on Sunday at Mount Panorama.

Stan Sport’s live and ad-free coverage of the 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour starts on Saturday at 12:00 AEST and continues on Sunday at 09:00 AEST.

Entry list: Round 1, Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit