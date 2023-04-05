Fullwood declares AGP ‘a sign of what’s to come’

Bryce Fullwood believes his performance at the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint “a sign of what’s to come.”

The 2019 Dunlop Super2 Series winner has one podium finish to his name in the Repco Supercars Championship, at The Bend in 2020, but came close to adding two more at Albert Park.

He was in fact third to the chequered flag in Race 5 and fourth in Race 6, but was penalised in each instance for an unsafe release.

It came after the Brad Jones Racing driver qualified a career-best third for Race 5 and fifth for Race 6.

“Realistically, it was a pretty cool day for us; we started fifth in the race and I got a pretty good start,” said Fullwood of Race 6.

“We got a little bit held up behind Chaz [Mostert] in the first part of the race, which kind of hurt us. But ultimately, we passed him and trucked on as realistically the first car home on the soft tyre strategy, which I think is something to be pretty proud of.

“Unfortunately, I got an unsafe release in pit lane, which was actually my fault. I didn’t realise Frosty [Mark Winterbottom] was turning in front of me because I couldn’t really see who’s actually in the lane. I could just see a car and so that was my fault, which was a real shame.

“I think there’s a lot of positives to take out of [the Albert Park] weekend.

“We’ve been pretty fast, we’ve learned what it takes to be up there, and it’s a sign of what’s to come.”

While the #14 Middy’s Camaro missed out, BJR did get a car on the podium in Race 6 when Andre Heimgartner drove the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro to second place, less than a second behind Broc Feeney.

Heimgartner is now fourth in the drivers’ championship and Fullwood 10th, with that pairing of BJR entries occupying third in the teams’ standings, behind Erebus Motorsport and Triple Eight Race Engineering.