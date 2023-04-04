Perth Supercars schedule released
Tuesday 4th April, 2023 - 6:21pm
Supercars has announced the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint schedule for the championship’s event this month at Wanneroo Raceway.
The April 28-30 weekend will take in the Repco Supercars Championship, the Dunlop Super2 Series/Super3 Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, and WA Historic Touring Cars.
While the headline act takes in a trio of 100km races, consistent with the usual SuperSprint format, the event stands as an outlier in so much that practice is a single 90-minute session on the Friday.
Saturday’s action is made up of a knockout qualifying session and Race 7 of the season over 42 laps, while Sunday features a pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions to set the grid for Races 8 and 9 which follow.
|Start
|End
|Category/Competition
|Session
|Friday, April 28
|08:40
|09:00
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Practice
|09:10
|09:50
|Australian GT
|Practice 1
|10:00
|10:20
|V8 SuperUtes
|Practice
|10:35
|11:15
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 1
|11:30
|11:50
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Qualifying
|12:00
|12:40
|Australian GT
|Practice 2
|12:50
|13:10
|V8 SuperUtes
|Qualifying
|13:25
|14:05
|Dunlop Series
|Practice 2
|14:25
|15:55
|Supercars Championship
|Practice
|16:10
|16:25
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 1
|15:35
|16:55
|Dunlop Series
|Event Rides
|17:00
|17:30
|Supercars
|Event Rides
|Saturday, April 29
|09:10
|09:20
|Australian GT
|Qualifying
|09:25
|09:35
|Australian GT
|Qualifying
|09:45
|10:05
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 1
|10:15
|10:30
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 2
|10:45
|11:10
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 1
|11:25
|12:20
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Race 7
|12:20
|12:30
|Events
|Demonstration
|12:40
|13:40
|Australian GT
|Race 1
|13:50
|14:10
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 2
|14:25
|14:55
|Dunlop Series
|Race 1
|14:55
|15:05
|Events
|Demonstration
|15:45
|Supercars Championship
|Race 7 (42 laps)
|17:05
|17:20
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 3
|Sunday, April 30
|08:10
|08:30
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 3
|08:45
|09:10
|Dunlop Series
|Qualifying Race 2
|09:25
|09:40
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Race 8
|09:50
|10:05
|Supercars Championship
|Qualifying Race 9
|10:05
|10:15
|Events
|Demonstration
|10:25
|11:25
|Australian GT
|Race 2
|11:55
|Supercars
|Race 8
|13:20
|13:40
|WA Historic Touring Cars
|Race 4
|13:50
|14:10
|V8 SuperUtes
|Race 4
|14:25
|14:55
|Dunlop Series
|Race 2
|15:45
|Supercars Championship
|Race 9
|16:50
|17:00
|Events
|Demonstration
All times local/AWST/UTC+8
