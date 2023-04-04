Perth Supercars schedule released

> News > Supercars

The 2023 Perth Supercars schedule has been released. Picture: Ross Gibb Photography

Supercars has announced the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint schedule for the championship’s event this month at Wanneroo Raceway.

The April 28-30 weekend will take in the Repco Supercars Championship, the Dunlop Super2 Series/Super3 Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, and WA Historic Touring Cars.

While the headline act takes in a trio of 100km races, consistent with the usual SuperSprint format, the event stands as an outlier in so much that practice is a single 90-minute session on the Friday.

Saturday’s action is made up of a knockout qualifying session and Race 7 of the season over 42 laps, while Sunday features a pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions to set the grid for Races 8 and 9 which follow.

Start End Category/Competition Session
Friday, April 28
08:40 09:00 WA Historic Touring Cars Practice
09:10 09:50 Australian GT Practice 1
10:00 10:20 V8 SuperUtes Practice
10:35 11:15 Dunlop Series Practice 1
11:30 11:50 WA Historic Touring Cars Qualifying
12:00 12:40 Australian GT Practice 2
12:50 13:10 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying
13:25 14:05 Dunlop Series Practice 2
14:25 15:55 Supercars Championship Practice
16:10 16:25 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 1
15:35 16:55 Dunlop Series Event Rides
17:00 17:30 Supercars Event Rides
Saturday, April 29
09:10 09:20 Australian GT Qualifying
09:25 09:35 Australian GT Qualifying
09:45 10:05 V8 SuperUtes Race 1
10:15 10:30 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 2
10:45 11:10 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 1
11:25 12:20 Supercars Championship Qualifying Race 7
12:20 12:30 Events Demonstration
12:40 13:40 Australian GT Race 1
13:50 14:10 V8 SuperUtes Race 2
14:25 14:55 Dunlop Series Race 1
14:55 15:05 Events Demonstration
15:45   Supercars Championship Race 7 (42 laps)
17:05 17:20 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 3
Sunday, April 30
08:10 08:30 V8 SuperUtes Race 3
08:45 09:10 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 2
09:25 09:40 Supercars Championship Qualifying Race 8
09:50 10:05 Supercars Championship Qualifying Race 9
10:05 10:15 Events Demonstration
10:25 11:25 Australian GT Race 2
11:55   Supercars Race 8
13:20 13:40 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 4
13:50 14:10 V8 SuperUtes Race 4
14:25 14:55 Dunlop Series Race 2
15:45   Supercars Championship Race 9
16:50 17:00 Events Demonstration

All times local/AWST/UTC+8

