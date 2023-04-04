Perth Supercars schedule released

Supercars has announced the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint schedule for the championship’s event this month at Wanneroo Raceway.

The April 28-30 weekend will take in the Repco Supercars Championship, the Dunlop Super2 Series/Super3 Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS, the Haltech V8 SuperUte Series, and WA Historic Touring Cars.

While the headline act takes in a trio of 100km races, consistent with the usual SuperSprint format, the event stands as an outlier in so much that practice is a single 90-minute session on the Friday.

Saturday’s action is made up of a knockout qualifying session and Race 7 of the season over 42 laps, while Sunday features a pair of 15-minute qualifying sessions to set the grid for Races 8 and 9 which follow.

Start End Category/Competition Session Friday, April 28 08:40 09:00 WA Historic Touring Cars Practice 09:10 09:50 Australian GT Practice 1 10:00 10:20 V8 SuperUtes Practice 10:35 11:15 Dunlop Series Practice 1 11:30 11:50 WA Historic Touring Cars Qualifying 12:00 12:40 Australian GT Practice 2 12:50 13:10 V8 SuperUtes Qualifying 13:25 14:05 Dunlop Series Practice 2 14:25 15:55 Supercars Championship Practice 16:10 16:25 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 1 15:35 16:55 Dunlop Series Event Rides 17:00 17:30 Supercars Event Rides Saturday, April 29 09:10 09:20 Australian GT Qualifying 09:25 09:35 Australian GT Qualifying 09:45 10:05 V8 SuperUtes Race 1 10:15 10:30 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 2 10:45 11:10 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 1 11:25 12:20 Supercars Championship Qualifying Race 7 12:20 12:30 Events Demonstration 12:40 13:40 Australian GT Race 1 13:50 14:10 V8 SuperUtes Race 2 14:25 14:55 Dunlop Series Race 1 14:55 15:05 Events Demonstration 15:45 Supercars Championship Race 7 (42 laps) 17:05 17:20 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 3 Sunday, April 30 08:10 08:30 V8 SuperUtes Race 3 08:45 09:10 Dunlop Series Qualifying Race 2 09:25 09:40 Supercars Championship Qualifying Race 8 09:50 10:05 Supercars Championship Qualifying Race 9 10:05 10:15 Events Demonstration 10:25 11:25 Australian GT Race 2 11:55 Supercars Race 8 13:20 13:40 WA Historic Touring Cars Race 4 13:50 14:10 V8 SuperUtes Race 4 14:25 14:55 Dunlop Series Race 2 15:45 Supercars Championship Race 9 16:50 17:00 Events Demonstration

All times local/AWST/UTC+8