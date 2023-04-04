FIA created its own ‘mess’ in Australia – Verstappen

Max Verstappen feels the FIA was the architect of its own downfall during the Australian Grand Prix.

One of the most chaotic races witnessed in years resulted in three red flags and the race being restarted on three occasions – with two of those in the final four laps.

The second, in particular, appears to be the most contentious following Kevin Magnussen’s shunt into a wall that saw him lose his right-rear wheel.

The belief is race director Niels Wittich ordered a restart to ensure the event did not finish behind the safety car.

From the restart, mayhem ensued as Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz tagged Fernando Alonso in his Aston Martin, sending his fellow Spaniard into a spin, while the Alpines of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon collided into one another and crashed out.

AlphaTauri’s Nyck de Vries and Williams’ Logan Sargeant also ended up in the gravel and out of the race.

Rolling start would have worked

McLaren driver Lando Norris has since claimed the restarts were ‘for the show’ rather than placing driver safety first.

Verstappen, who went on to win the race, also made clear his displeasure at what unfolded.

“Of course, I’m very happy to win the race,” said the reigning F1 champion.

“But I think the race itself, towards the end, was a bit of a mess with all the calls. I don’t think we needed that second red flag (after the Magnussen incident).

“That could have been done with a virtual safety car or a safety car at worst. I think it left a lot of drivers confused (as to) why we needed a red flag.

“I just didn’t understand why we needed it. If you would have had a safety car and then a normal rolling start we wouldn’t have had all these shunts and then you have a normal finish.

“So they (the FIA) created the problems themselves at the end of the day.”

Verstappen had restart concern

Verstappen has conceded to nerves on the grid ahead of the final start, particularly as his first at the beginning of the race was a poor one which allowed Mercedes’ George Russell to pass him into Turn 1.

The Dutch driver was then also taken by Lewis Hamilton into Turn 3, a move which led to both drivers offering a difference of opinion as to the legality of the overtake.

With Hamilton alongside him on the front row for the start after the Magnussen incident, Verstappen had a good launch and was able to keep the Briton at bay.

“I had a terrible first one so I was actually not really looking forward to it,” said Verstappen.

“Luckily we seemed to improve it a bit afterward. But I think it was a bit more difficult because of how cold the tyres were.

“So you also didn’t really know what you were going to get off the line.”