Denyer to join GT4 Australia at Bathurst

Grant Denyer is set to join the Monochrome GT4 Australia field at Bathurst this weekend.

Denyer will compete in the #55 Supercheap Auto Ginetta G55 for the three 40-minute sprint races for GT4 Australia and Australian Production Cars on the support bill at Mount Panorama.

He is set to go up against the likes of Tony Quinn (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS), Karl Begg (Mercedes-AMG GT4) and Mark Griffith (Mercedes-AMG GT4) in the inaugural competitive outing for GT4 Australia.

“It is exciting to be a part of the dawn of a new category,” Denyer said.

“I think GT4 has a really strong future in Australia, having competed in GT for almost a decade, I really love these cars.

“They are fast, they are robust, they are reasonably economical to run, and they look good, so all around, it is exciting.”

The 45-year-old is relishing the opportunity to compete at Bathurst, a circuit where he has enjoyed success on numerous occasions, taking class victories in last year’s Bathurst 6 Hour, as well as the 2014 Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour.

“This is a sport that I love very, very much and which I hold dearly to my heart, so it is great to be a part of it and at the end of the day, it is a cool opportunity to fang cool cars around an awesome race track,” Denyer added.

“The Ginetta is a pretty experienced GT4 car, they have been around for quite a while racing overseas and this one, in particular, has done a few Bathurst 12 Hours as well, so it has plenty of history around the Mountain and knows its way around the track.

“Coming off the 12 Hour we have done plenty of fresh miles at Bathurst, so we should be reasonably dialled in pretty quickly.

“I am just so proud to be there as part of the debut of GT4 Australia and to be part of kickstarting this exciting new period for Australian motorsport.

“I feel very passionate about motorsport, so whenever something exciting and new comes along it is great for the sport and great to be a part of.”

In addition to the drive at Bathurst, Denyer is considering a wider campaign as part of the maiden season of GT4 Australia.

“The plan is to build a programme for the remainder of the year, I would like to do the entire championship and that is what we are trying to build now,” he explained.

Australian Production Cars and GT4 Australia Category Manager Troy Williams welcomed the addition of Denyer to the grid.

“Grant is a fantastic driver with a history of competing in the Australian Production Car series alongside a strong GT programme, and it is great to have him join us,” Williams said.

“It is great to see Grant and other high-profile competitors having the desire to join us and perform in GT4 machinery, and we are excited to have names such as Denyer, Tony Quinn and more coming across the year helping to add to the exposure of this new series and really get it out there.”

Doubling as the second round of the 2023 Shannons SpeedSeries, the Bathurst 6 Hour will be streamed live and ad-free on Stan Sport on the Saturday and Sunday of the event.

Stan Sport’s live, ad-free, and on-demand coverage of the Bathurst 6 Hour event commences on Saturday, April 8 at 12:00 local time/AEST, before continuing on Sunday, April 9 at 09:00 local time/AEST.

2023 Australian Production Cars/GT4 Australia Calendar

Round 1: Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit– May 12-14 – Sprint (4 x 30 minutes)

Round 2: Sydney Motorsport Park – June 16-18 – Enduro

Round 3: Queensland Raceway – August 11-13 – Enduro

Round 4: Sandown International Motor Raceway – September 8-10– Sprint (4 x 30 minutes)

Round 5: The Bend Motorsport Park – October 13-15– Enduro (4 x 1 hour)

Round 6: Mount Panorama Motor Racing Circuit– November 10-12 – Sprint (4 x 30 minutes)