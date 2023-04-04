Davison expecting Gen3 parity changes

Will Davison has suggested that there could be parity changes as soon as the next event of the Repco Supercars Championship following the Camaro’s success.

A Chevrolet has been first to take the chequered flag in all six races so far this year, although the #6 Ford Mustang of Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters is officially the Race 1 winner due to the disqualification of the Triple Eight Race Engineering cars.

Ford teams met over parity concerns during the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, as revealed by Speedcafe.com.

Speaking about the Shell V-Power Racing Team’s progress during that Albert Park event, Davison told Speedcafe.com, “Obviously, we’re just focused on what we can.

“There’s a lot of very fast Camaros at the moment – it’s very difficult to race them at the moment for us – but I’m sure there’ll be a few changes there to help us out.”

The changes, if they do come to pass, would be in the area of the powertrain.

Ford teams are apparently aggrieved at the Camaro’s superiority in fourth, fifth, and sixth gears, an advantage which would be subtle at Newcastle but more obvious at Albert Park.

Davison’s comments are especially noteworthy considering he drives for Ford homologation team Dick Johnson Racing.

Its CEO, David Noble, told Speedcafe.com, “There’s been lots of meetings. I mean, we’ve been meeting with Supercars as well throughout the weekend.

“With the extra testing that we went to at Temora, we knew there was going to be ongoing discussion.

“So, it’s not anything unusual, I don’t think. I think it’s just in the norm of what we’d spoken about to get to that point.

“They were great to be able to get to Temora to give us more aero. Now, there’s probably some more discussions to be had around the engine.”