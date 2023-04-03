Woods wins Speedcafe eSeries Championship opener

Damon Woods has claimed victory in the opening round of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship at Bathurst.

Backing up his pre-qualifying form, 17-year-old Woods qualified fourth, before making his way to the front of the competitive field, featuring both top sim racers and rising talent to take the chequered flag ahead of Mathew Dench, with Luke Mitchinson making his way onto the podium from eighth on the grid.

Qualifying pacesetter Simon Nicholson ultimately finished fourth, ahead of Andrew Gilliam who qualified second, before dropping through the order to fifth.

An impressive drive from Rob Boaden saw him make his way to sixth place from 26th on the grid, with Jake Moloney finishing seventh from the rear of the field.

Riley Bilson, Christopher Ireland and Lachlan Caple rounded out the top 10.

Speedcafe.com co-owner Karl Begg said it was great to see the high level of support from young people for the maiden round of the eSeries.

“It’s fantastic to see our younger audience engage with Speedcafe.com via eSports, specifically the Speedcafe eSeries Championship,” Begg said.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our engagement with this demographic.”

Category Manager Shane Evans was pleased with the running of the event.

“We had a fantastic turnout and the racing was great, there were battles up and down the field,” Evans said.

“In terms of the results, the cream of the crop rose to the top, with Damon Woods who was fastest in pre-qualifying, making a statement towards the end of the race and putting a lead on everybody to take victory.

“The broadcast was unbelievable, the commentary was top-notch, with spectators from across the world tuning into the online race.

“It looks like we’re going to have an even bigger round next round, with over 10 drivers registering to take part in the championship during the event, growing the pool of registered drivers to over 150.”

Round 2 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will take place at Road America, Wisconsin, USA on Friday, April 14.

Pre-qualifying for the event will take place from Thursday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 12.

CLICK HERE to register for Speedcafe eSeries Championship.