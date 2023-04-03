> News > eSports

Woods wins Speedcafe eSeries Championship opener

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 3rd April, 2023 - 8:30pm
Damon Woods won the opening round of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship

Damon Woods has claimed victory in the opening round of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship at Bathurst.

Backing up his pre-qualifying form, 17-year-old Woods qualified fourth, before making his way to the front of the competitive field, featuring both top sim racers and rising talent to take the chequered flag ahead of Mathew Dench, with Luke Mitchinson making his way onto the podium from eighth on the grid.

Qualifying pacesetter Simon Nicholson ultimately finished fourth, ahead of Andrew Gilliam who qualified second, before dropping through the order to fifth.

An impressive drive from Rob Boaden saw him make his way to sixth place from 26th on the grid, with Jake Moloney finishing seventh from the rear of the field.

Riley Bilson, Christopher Ireland and Lachlan Caple rounded out the top 10.

Speedcafe.com co-owner Karl Begg said it was great to see the high level of support from young people for the maiden round of the eSeries.

“It’s fantastic to see our younger audience engage with Speedcafe.com via eSports, specifically the Speedcafe eSeries Championship,” Begg said.

“We look forward to continuing to grow our engagement with this demographic.”

Category Manager Shane Evans was pleased with the running of the event.

“We had a fantastic turnout and the racing was great, there were battles up and down the field,” Evans said.

“In terms of the results, the cream of the crop rose to the top, with Damon Woods who was fastest in pre-qualifying, making a statement towards the end of the race and putting a lead on everybody to take victory.

“The broadcast was unbelievable, the commentary was top-notch, with spectators from across the world tuning into the online race.

“It looks like we’re going to have an even bigger round next round, with over 10 drivers registering to take part in the championship during the event, growing the pool of registered drivers to over 150.”

Round 2 of the 2023 Speedcafe eSeries Championship will take place at Road America, Wisconsin, USA on Friday, April 14.

Pre-qualifying for the event will take place from Thursday, April 6 to Wednesday, April 12.

CLICK HERE to register for Speedcafe eSeries Championship.

 

Fin St Driver iRacing
License		 Tot
Pts		 Race
Pts		 Bns
Pts		 Pen
Pts		 Int Laps Laps
Led		 Fastest
Lap		 Fast
Lap #		 Avg
Lap		 Inc Status Car # Fast
Laps		 Qual
Time		 Total
Passes		 SR iRating
1 4 D Woods Class A 50 50 21 11 2:01.031 15 2:13.261 1 Running 56 2:00.955 4.99 9605
2 3 M Dench Class A 48 45 3 -2.783 21 1 2:01.214 16 2:13.393 0 Running 83 2:00.816 2.04 7263
3 8 L Mitchinson Class A 43 40 3 -3.375 21 2 2:01.631 9 2:13.421 0 Running 04 2:01.573 4.23 4537
4 1 S Nicholson Class A 39 38 1 -6.315 21 7 2:01.124 9 2:13.562 1 Running 112 2:00.708 4.16 8166
5 2 A Gilliam Class B 39 36 3 -9.521 21 2:01.359 9 2:13.714 0 Running 201 2:00.786 4.99 5428
6 26 R Boaden Class A 34 34 -10.119 21 2:02.717 17 2:13.139 12 Running 16 2:02.279 4.91 5055
7 39 J Moloney Class A 17 17 -13.058 21 2:01.950 19 2:10.899 16 Running 29 4.99 7081
8 14 R Bilson Class B 32 32 -17.373 21 2:02.539 10 2:14.650 4 Running 995 2:01.818 2.47 3445
9 9 C Ireland Class B 12 12 -20.397 21 2:01.841 10 2:14.232 4 Running 623 2:01.631 2.51 3229
10 7 L Caple Class A 11 11 -20.798 21 2:01.388 9 2:16.491 5 Running 18 2:01.535 4.83 4377
11 12 T Soerono Class A 30 30 -23.173 21 2:02.185 15 2:14.364 9 Running 777 2:01.795 3.14 5050
12 17 K Conomos Class A 28 28 -26.489 21 2:02.155 17 2:14.521 4 Running 022 2:01.865 4.99 3792
13 18 B Jewell Class A 26 26 -29.799 21 2:02.477 13 2:14.679 10 Running 010 2:02.013 3.45 2563
14 34 S Mezzomo Class A 24 24 -29.846 21 2:02.954 11 2:14.617 14 Running 954 2:02.543 2.30 4020
15 11 M McLeod Class B 22 22 -30.071 21 2:01.898 9 2:14.692 11 Running 40 2:01.758 4.43 4589
16 16 R Carmichael Class A 20 20 -30.410 21 2:02.549 4 2:13.782 8 Running 124 2:01.858 4.54 4670
17 23 S Flock Class A 19 19 -30.628 21 2:02.076 10 2:14.718 13 Running 84 2:02.244 4.52 4733
18 21 B Dowdall Class B 18 18 -31.146 21 2:02.242 19 2:14.743 10 Running 24 2:02.202 3.69 4472
19 5 D O’Shea Class A 16 16 -34.613 21 2:01.461 10 2:14.909 9 Running 19 2:01.198 4.89 6138
20 33 A Collins Class A 15 15 -35.912 21 2:02.519 11 2:14.969 9 Running 789 2:02.500 4.99 4276
21 20 M Boylett Class A 14 14 -37.934 21 2:02.538 14 2:15.066 11 Running 80 2:02.133 3.51 5630
22 28 C Bennett Class A 16 13 3 -39.956 21 2:02.713 11 2:15.162 0 Running 009 2:02.329 4.99 2617
23 31 A Davis Class B 10 10 -43.198 21 2:03.087 4 2:15.294 18 Running 955 2:02.360 2.33 1883
24 27 J Muggleton Class A 9 9 -51.755 21 2:02.397 9 2:15.724 8 Running 81 2:02.309 3.41 5864
25 25 M Bayley Class A 9 9 -58.255 21 2:02.217 9 2:16.034 10 Running 117 2:02.275 4.27 5234
26 35 T Russell2 Class A 8 8 -1:00.151 21 2:02.765 17 2:15.826 6 Running 156 2:02.615 2.36 3204
27 37 S Bartholomew Class A 11 8 3 -1:19.478 21 2:02.883 11 2:17.044 0 Running 61 2:03.548 3.19 2842
28 15 S Varndell Class A 7 7 -2:18.296 21 2:01.985 17 2:19.846 17 Running 444 2:01.857 2.55 2698
29 19 A Kuper2 Class A 7 7 -2:26.396 21 2:02.409 10 2:14.971 6 Running 105 2:02.047 4.90 5018
30 10 S Brown Class B 6 6 -2:36.229 21 2:02.004 9 2:14.866 5 Running 5 2:01.751 3.57 1959
31 6 J Knight Class A 6 6 -1L 20 2:02.218 9 2:14.960 4 Running 092 2:01.533 4.34 2778
32 38 K Deith Class A 6 5 1 -1L 20 2:00.924 15 2:15.128 3 Running 3 2:23.824 3.07 9878
33 22 M McMullen Class A 5 5 -1L 20 2:03.057 4 2:19.040 5 Running 85 2:02.231 4.99 6719
34 32 R Oliver Class A 4 4 -1L 20 2:02.948 2 2:16.116 10 Running 074 2:02.435 2.36 3472
35 29 J Butler Class A 4 4 -4L 17 2:02.419 10 2:18.219 8 Disconnected 329 2:02.346 4.83 2383
36 13 H Thomas-Kircher Class A 3 3 -4L 17 2:02.264 16 2:12.273 12 Running 10 2:01.816 4.99 2832
37 24 L Den Berghe Class A 3 3 -7L 14 2:03.220 12 2:23.785 13 Running 963 2:02.249 3.78 3072
38 30 W Hewitt Class A 2 2 -16L 5 2:03.237 3 2:08.299 4 Disconnected 72 2:02.358 4.99 2765
40 36 B Holliday Class A 1 1 -4L 17 2:02.718 10 2:17.134 9 DQ/Scoring Invalidated 99 2:03.020 4.22 2806

