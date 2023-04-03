WIN: Limited edition Heimgartner model Supercar with R&J Batteries

Fans of R&J Batteries Racing have the chance to win a limited edition model car of the entry driven by Andre Heimgartner in the 2022 Repco Supercars Championship.

R&J Batteries and Biante Model Cars have teamed up to produce 500 replica units of the Holden Commodore ZB steered by Heimgartner to 10th place in the points standings last year.

The Brad Jones Racing driver’s season was highlighted by four podium finishes, including in Race 11 at Wanneroo Raceway, Race 15 at Winton Motor Raceway, as well as a memorable double in the final Supercars round at Pukekohe Park Raceway.

Those that enter the competition have the chance to win one of five limited editions 1:18 scale Holden Commodore ZB as it raced to third place at the 2022 Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight.

The units will be complemented by a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Heimgartner.

The competition will close at 23:59 AEST on Sunday, April 9, 2023.

Winners will be randomly selected, contacted directly and announced via R&J Batteries’ website and Facebook page.

CLICK HERE to enter the competition.

Prize Pack

1 x Biante Diecast Model Car 1:18 Scale – Brad Jones Racing Team – Holden ZB Commodore V8 Supercar – Andre Heimgartner #8 – 2022 Bunnings Trade Perth SuperNight – Race 11 – 3rd Place. Diecast. RRP $269.00.

Certificate of Authenticity included and signed by Andre Heimgartner

View the Terms and conditions.