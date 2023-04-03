POLL: Do you want to see a Ricciardo F1 return?

Would you like to see Daniel Ricciardo make a return to the Formula 1 grid next season? That’s what we’re asking in this week’s Pirtek Poll.

In Albert Park over the weekend, Ricciardo made his first appearance at a grand prix since stepping away from a race drive with McLaren last year.

The eight-time race winner was on hand as third driver for Red Bull, watching on from the garage and pit wall as Max Verstappen won the race.

On Thursday, he spoke to select media, including Speedcafe, and stated he’s leaning towards chasing a race return next season.

Ricciardo agreed to the early termination of his F1 contract with McLaren last year despite not having a seat to move into.

After two difficult years, he opted for a year on the sidelines to rekindle the fire within himself while simultaneously embracing the opportunity to spend more time with family and friends.

Just three months into his sabbatical and it is having the desired effect.

Ricciardo admitted he’s enjoyed the freedom of being able to set his own schedule and give some time to those who’ve supported him for so many years.

But what came as a surprise was what he would do when he was at a loose end.

Rather than sit on the couch and watch a movie, he’s fallen into old habits; training and doing all the things he needs to do to remain near race ready.

He’s taken that as a sign that he still wants to compete in Formula 1, but stopped short of saying he’s made that definitive call just yet.

Ricciardo remains arguably the most popular driver in the sport.

That gives him strong marketing and commercial value, evidenced by the activations with Ford and Yeti across the weekend.

During Sunday’s race, there was an audible cheer from the capacity crowd on the multiple occasions the 33-year-old was shown on the big screens around the circuit.

Ricciardo has star power and, if whispers are to be believed, has recaptured the spark that saw him win seven times with Red Bull.

Where he could possibly go in 2024 is uncertain.

There are few front-running drives available, and he is not prepared to join any team simply to get back on the grid – it has to be the right opportunity.

But stepping back from specifics of how, would you like to see Ricciardo back on the F1 grid in 2024? Cast your vote below in this week’s Pirtek Poll.