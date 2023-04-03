Australian GP in breach of FIA International Sporting Code

Organisers of the Australian Grand Prix have been found in breach of the FIA International Sporting Code after failing to prevent spectators from invading the circuit.

Fans broke through fences at the conclusion of Sunday’s race in a matter which saw the organisers called to front the Stewards.

According to the resulting summary, “A large group of spectators managed to break the security lines and accessed the track while the race was still ongoing.”

Some of those were able to reach Nico Hulkenberg’s stricken Haas which “still had its light flashing red (i.e. the car was in an unsafe condition with possible electrical discharge).”

As a result, Stewards deemed officials were in breach of Article 12.2.1.h of the International Sporting Code, which states “Any unsafe act or failure to take reasonable measures, thus resulting in an unsafe situation.”

A lengthy explanation for the finding was issued, in which Stewards noted the Australian Grand Prix Corporation “candidly admitted the failures in terms of the security protocols and safety measures,” and that they “agreed that this was an unacceptable situation that could have had disastrous consequences.”

As a result, organisers of the Melbourne race are required to urgently present a formal remediation plan to the FIA to address concerns.

That is to include a comprehensive review of the early track breach and marshals protecting Hulkenberg’s car.

Findings and recommendations are to be documented and provided to the FIA and Motorsport Australia.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has asked it be given until June 30 to complete the review.

Stewards have also requested the FIA review and comment on whether their recommendations are appropriate and adequately address the safety and security concerns raised.

It has also been referred to the FIA World Motor Sport Council for further investigation to determine whether additional steps or penalties beyond the remediation plan.