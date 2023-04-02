> News > Formula 1

Starting Grid: Australian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 2nd April, 2023 - 10:30am

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. George Russell
Mercedes
3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
4. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
6. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
7. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
8. Alex Albon
Williams
9. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
10. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
11. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
12. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
13. Lando Norris
McLaren
14. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
15. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
16. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
19. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
20. Sergio Perez
Red Bull

