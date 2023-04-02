Starting Grid: Australian Grand Prix
Sunday 2nd April, 2023 - 10:30am
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. George Russell
Mercedes
|3. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|4. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|5. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|6. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|7. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|8. Alex Albon
Williams
|9. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|10. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|11. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|12. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|13. Lando Norris
McLaren
|14. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|15. Nyck de Vries
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|16. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|17. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|18. Logan Sargeant
Williams
|19. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
