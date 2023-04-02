Rolling start for Supercars Race 6 after Mustang fires

Supercars will implement a rolling start for today’s Race 6 at Albert Park after two fires for Ford Mustangs in as many days.

Nick Percat’s Walkinshaw Andretti United entry caught fire on Lap 1 of Friday’s Race 4 of the season at the Beaurepaires Melbourne SuperSprint before a similar but larger blaze in James Courtney’s Tickford Racing car on the first lap of Race 5.

The decision follows an emergency meeting of the Gen3 Technical Working Group last night, after conjecture in the paddock about what the cause of the issue might be.

Supercars has used rolling starts at the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix in the past, but when the event was not one which paid championship points.

The reason for the change is as yet unconfirmed.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Broc Feeney put his Chevrolet Camaro on pole position for Race 6, which starts at 10:25 local time/AEST.