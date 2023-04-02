Results: Australian Grand Prix
Sunday 2nd April, 2023 - 7:03pm
Full results from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|58
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|0.179
|3
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0.769
|4
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3.082
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|3.320
|6
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3.701
|7
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|4.939
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|5.382
|9
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|5.713
|10
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|6.052
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|6.513
|12
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|6.594
|13
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|DNF
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|DNF
|15
|21
|Nyck de Vries
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|DNF
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|DNF
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|DNF
|18
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|DNF
|19
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|DNF
|20
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|DNF
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]