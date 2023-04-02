> News > Formula 1

Results: Australian Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 2nd April, 2023 - 7:03pm

Full results from the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from Albert Park.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 58
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 0.179
3 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0.769
4 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3.082
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 3.320
6 4 Lando Norris McLaren 3.701
7 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 4.939
8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 5.382
9 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 5.713
10 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 6.052
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 6.513
12 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 6.594
13 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine DNF
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine DNF
15 21 Nyck de Vries Scuderia AlphaTauri DNF
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams DNF
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas DNF
18 63 George Russell Mercedes DNF
19 23 Alex Albon Williams DNF
20 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari DNF

