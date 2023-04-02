Pit lane start for Bottas and Perez in Australian GP

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez will both start today’s Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix from the pit lane.

The pair were set to line up on the back row of the grid in Albert Park after a difficult qualifying session on Saturday.

Brake problems blighted Perez and saw him park his Red Bull in the gravel at Turn 3 after suffering front locking early in Qualifying 1.

Bottas meanwhile struggle for pace and was left scratching his head after logging the slowest lap of the session (Perez failed to set a time).

However, neither will line up on the grid after changes to their respective cars following qualifying.

Red Bull has fit a third Energy Store and Controlled Electronics as well as making suspension changes to his RB19.

As the changes were made under parc ferme conditions, Perez will line up in the pit lane as a result.

The same is true for Bottas, however Alfa Romeo Sauber only made changes to the car’s set-up.

However, as the car was in parc ferme conditions, the rules stipulate that he too must start from the lane.

As a result, only 18 cars will line up for the race, with Max Verstappen on pole with George Russell alongside him on the front row.

The Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix begins at 15:00 AEST.