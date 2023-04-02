Ocon talks ‘suicide’ moves on Australian GP restart

Esteban Ocon says that some drivers happened to “suicide a little bit” in the chaotic restart at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix in which he was taken out.

Ocon was collected at Turn 2 by his Alpine team-mate Pierre Gasly, who lined up fifth on the grid for the third standing start of the day but slithered off the track at Turn 1 and was followed by Sergio Perez.

Just ahead of them, Carlos Sainz had tagged Fernando Alonso and sent the Aston Martin spinning while, at the back of the pack, Logan Sargeant shunted the Scuderia AlphaTauri of Nyck de Vries off the road.

“I didn’t feel like it was very slippery, but what was a little bit tricky was the light,” explained Ocon.

“Being low, we couldn’t really see so well.

“But yeah, I mean, some drivers just suicide a little bit in Turn 1, like Nyck on the side and yeah, it was very close.

“Obviously there is a lot to gain at the time, but a bit a little bit too much for some drivers.”

Nevertheless, the Frenchman was not holding a grudge against his compatriot and team-mate.

“Obviously, very chaotic restart then,” observed Ocon.

“Honestly, it could have been any cars that I collided with.

“There were cars coming back on the track [and] obviously Pierre was one of them but yeah, no hard feelings he came and apologised and, as I said, it could have been anyone.”

Gasly did not want to relive the incident at all.

“All I’m going to say is that, today, we didn’t expect to be fighting one Ferrari, and to have Fernando [Alonso] and [Lewis] Hamilton on my side for the majority of the race, I think this was unexpected,” he stated.

“There were definitely some really positive signs, I was comfortable in the car, and things getting better every race, and that’s really positive.

“Then, about the end of the race, nothing to mention about the red flag and the restart.

“I’m just so disappointed to say anything for now and just be looking at these guys finishing the race.”

Sargeant was puzzled about the mishap which saw him career into de Vries.

“I just felt like I hit the brake and nothing was up to temp,” said the Williams driver.

“Tyres, brakes… I just touched the brakes and locked both fronts immediately.

“Apologies to Nyck; I hate to end the day like that.

“I have to look and see what happened but it definitely felt strange. I felt like I had braked in a similar spot, the previous two starts.”

De Vries remarked, “Those things happen; it’s a race incident.

“I think Logan misjudged his braking point and, as a result, he drove in the back of me.

“No hard feelings, it can happen, everyone can make a misjudgement. Sadly, that was the end of our race.”